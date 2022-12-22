C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.14

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.14 and last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 28540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on C3.ai in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on C3.ai from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.
C3.ai Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82.
Insider Activity at C3.ai
Institutional Trading of C3.ai
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in C3.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in C3.ai by 755.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About C3.ai
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C3.ai (AI)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.