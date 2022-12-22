C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.14

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2022

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AIGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.14 and last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 28540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on C3.ai in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on C3.ai from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

C3.ai Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $58,777.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 353,057 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,005.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other C3.ai news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,049,785.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $58,777.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 353,057 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,005.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,905 shares of company stock valued at $244,362. 38.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in C3.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in C3.ai by 755.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C3.ai

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.