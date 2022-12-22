C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.14

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.14 and last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 28540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

AI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on C3.ai in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on C3.ai from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $58,777.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 353,057 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,005.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other C3.ai news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,049,785.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $58,777.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 353,057 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,005.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,905 shares of company stock valued at $244,362. 38.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in C3.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in C3.ai by 755.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

