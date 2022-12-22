Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Insider Lip Bu Tan Sells 40,000 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.55, for a total transaction of $6,582,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 956,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,463,818.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $6,506,400.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total transaction of $6,244,400.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $7,733,000.00.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.01. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $194.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

