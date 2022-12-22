Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.24

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and traded as high as $2.60. Calithera Biosciences shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 80,313 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CALA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Calithera Biosciences Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

About Calithera Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 120,217 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 429,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 79,010 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 496,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.