Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.24

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and traded as high as $2.60. Calithera Biosciences shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 80,313 shares changing hands.
CALA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.64.
Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.
