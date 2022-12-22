Cambridge Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP – Get Rating) by 432.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,775 shares during the period. Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF makes up about 0.5% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned about 6.54% of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $604,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $701,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 374.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 30,216 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000.

Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSTP opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $27.59.

