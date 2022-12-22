Cambridge Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,020 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 1.1% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 97.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 21,149 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 104.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 957.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 166,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 150,523 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.23 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $63.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.03.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.