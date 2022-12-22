Cambridge Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.6% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Up 0.6 %

AMGN stock opened at $266.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $142.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.90. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.39 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.60.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.