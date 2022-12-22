Cambridge Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 302.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DEED opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83.

