Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.0% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 33,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $202.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $125.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.52 and a 200 day moving average of $194.91. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.92.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

