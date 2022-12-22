Cambridge Advisors Inc. Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in AT&T by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 117,090 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services grew its position in shares of AT&T by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $129.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

