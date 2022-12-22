Cambridge Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 32,201 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,345,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,824,000 after buying an additional 243,753 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 85.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 594,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 274,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 7,160,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,649,000 after buying an additional 21,093 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $14.05 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $16.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.52.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

