Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $41.09 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $41,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 19,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $218.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.55. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

