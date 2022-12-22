Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $51.07 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,138 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $51,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $462.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.46. The stock has a market cap of $205.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

