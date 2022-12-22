Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $81.37 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,588,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,167 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.63% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $81,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 347.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

JEPI opened at $55.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.03. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $63.67.

