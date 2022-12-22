Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) EVP Adam G. Ciongoli Sells 37,354 Shares

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,744,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,668. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.93. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $57.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 56.27%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 147,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 143,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 18,199 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 266.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 193,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,320,000 after purchasing an additional 141,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 95,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

