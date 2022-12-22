Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.05

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 180731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CANO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cano Health to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cano Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Cano Health Stock Down 9.2 %

The company has a market cap of $534.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99.

Institutional Trading of Cano Health

Cano Health Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CANO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cano Health in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

