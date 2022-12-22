Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 27,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 319,640 shares.The stock last traded at $21.94 and had previously closed at $22.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Canon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Macquarie cut Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Canon Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canon

Canon ( NYSE:CAJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Canon had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Canon Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Canon by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Canon during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Canon by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Canon by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,428,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,430,000 after buying an additional 94,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Canon by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 44,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canon

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

