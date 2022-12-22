Canton Hathaway LLC Has $167,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 371.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $229,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.6% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 141.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,310,000 after buying an additional 52,542 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DE traded down $5.46 on Thursday, reaching $436.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $411.82 and a 200-day moving average of $365.22.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.75 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

