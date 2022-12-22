Canton Hathaway LLC Has $636,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 191.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,630 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 5,804 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 41.5% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. HSBC began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM traded down $4.38 on Thursday, hitting $110.21. 180,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,239,155. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.22. The firm has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.