Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,057,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,505,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 1.64% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 138.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCQ traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.02. 668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,512. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average of $19.07. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $21.16.

