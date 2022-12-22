Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 501,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $14,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 604.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 234.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Brookfield Renewable stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,147. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.13. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $44.41.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

