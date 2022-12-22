Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,820 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $16,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Southern Copper by 4.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Southern Copper by 42.3% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 5.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 35.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCCO traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,057. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.59. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $79.32. The firm has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 60.06%.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Grupo Santander upgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

