Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $23.37 Million Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,795 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,721 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.25% of Watsco worth $23,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,782,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,152,405,000 after acquiring an additional 105,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Watsco by 5.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $518,696,000 after acquiring an additional 102,460 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 9.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,715,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after acquiring an additional 152,610 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,841,000 after purchasing an additional 41,148 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Stock Down 3.0 %

WSO traded down $7.58 on Thursday, hitting $247.10. 1,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,179. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $316.05. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.25 and its 200-day moving average is $264.34.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($0.36). Watsco had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 63.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

