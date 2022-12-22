Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $32.70 Million Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 781,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,970 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in BCE were worth $32,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.68. 5,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,993. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.42. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $59.34.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.14%. On average, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 110.29%.

BCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.08.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

