Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $49.29 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.5% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Accenture were worth $49,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 3.6% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 153.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after buying an additional 103,824 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.7% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

ACN traded down $4.02 on Thursday, hitting $264.90. 16,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,066. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

