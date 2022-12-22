Capital Advisors Inc. OK Reduces Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 987,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.25% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $27,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,651,000 after buying an additional 5,796,432 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 43.3% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,092,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,522,000 after buying an additional 1,539,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after buying an additional 1,075,059 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,804.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 937,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,235,000 after buying an additional 888,292 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 69.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,168,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,859,000 after buying an additional 885,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of IPG stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.55. 7,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142,379. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.34. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($37.23) to €33.00 ($35.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

About Interpublic Group of Companies



The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

