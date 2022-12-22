Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.92 and last traded at $34.92. 525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.45.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average of $30.01.

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

