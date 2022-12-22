CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Stock Price Up 2.4%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 64,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,525,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.
CEMIG Trading Up 1.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17.
About CEMIG
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
