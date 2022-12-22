CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Stock Price Up 2.4%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 64,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,525,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

CEMIG Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CEMIG

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CEMIG during the third quarter valued at $4,290,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in CEMIG in the third quarter worth about $326,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CEMIG by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 23,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in CEMIG by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

