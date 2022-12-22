CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Insider Max Royde Acquires 13,500 Shares

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Max Royde acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £19,440 ($23,615.16).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 13th, Max Royde bought 125,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £172,500 ($209,548.10).

On Monday, November 28th, Max Royde purchased 334,819 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £448,657.46 ($545,016.35).

On Friday, November 25th, Max Royde acquired 350,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £455,000 ($552,721.09).

On Friday, October 21st, Max Royde bought 20,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £25,600 ($31,098.15).

On Tuesday, October 11th, Max Royde bought 14,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £16,660 ($20,238.10).

On Thursday, October 6th, Max Royde purchased 8,169 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £9,721.11 ($11,808.93).

On Wednesday, September 28th, Max Royde purchased 19,448 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £21,198.32 ($25,751.12).

On Friday, September 23rd, Max Royde acquired 14,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £16,240 ($19,727.89).

LON:CNIC traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 145 ($1.76). 260,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,566. The stock has a market capitalization of £418.56 million and a P/E ratio of 4,833.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 129.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 122.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.97. CentralNic Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 106.50 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 148 ($1.80).

CentralNic Group Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.04) target price on shares of CentralNic Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

