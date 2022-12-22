Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $82.12

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.12 ($1.00) and traded as high as GBX 95.56 ($1.16). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 94.38 ($1.15), with a volume of 14,130,147 shares changing hands.
CNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.70) to GBX 130 ($1.58) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 144 ($1.75) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.34) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 126 ($1.53).
The company has a market cap of £5.63 billion and a PE ratio of 956.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 84.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 82.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45.
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
