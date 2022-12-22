Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $82.12

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.12 ($1.00) and traded as high as GBX 95.56 ($1.16). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 94.38 ($1.15), with a volume of 14,130,147 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.70) to GBX 130 ($1.58) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 144 ($1.75) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.34) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 126 ($1.53).

Centrica Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £5.63 billion and a PE ratio of 956.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 84.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 82.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45.

Insider Activity

About Centrica

In other news, insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £1,930.62 ($2,345.26). Insiders have bought 7,692 shares of company stock worth $613,038 over the last 90 days.

(Get Rating)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

