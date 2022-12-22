Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) PT Raised to $46.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 16.64 and a current ratio of 16.64. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.53.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $1,333,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,115.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $1,333,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,115.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,876,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 202,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 146,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

