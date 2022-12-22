Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,853,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 257,187 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 9.52% of Cerus worth $60,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cerus by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cerus news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $48,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,989.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cerus Trading Up 7.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cerus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on Cerus to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

CERS opened at $4.13 on Thursday. Cerus Co. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $7.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 48.32% and a negative net margin of 24.24%. Analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Profile

(Get Rating)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.