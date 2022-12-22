Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Lowered to $83.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $85.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.75.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $81.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $147.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.70.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $10,338,194.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,479,681.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $10,338,194.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,479,681.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $322,000. American Trust grew its position in Charles Schwab by 34.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 40,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 27,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 116,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.