Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Trading Down 6.5%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.29 and last traded at $38.52. Approximately 24,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,656,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CHWY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Chewy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chewy to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Chewy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.16.
Chewy Trading Down 5.8 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of -768.45 and a beta of 0.65.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 27.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 43.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
