Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $535.00 million-$555.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $557.00 million. Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.89-$0.92 EPS.

Chico’s FAS Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:CHS opened at $5.18 on Thursday. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $518.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 40.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Chico’s FAS

CHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chico’s FAS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chico’s FAS from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 892,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,030.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chico’s FAS

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 333.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chico’s FAS

(Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.