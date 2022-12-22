China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Shares Down 0.2%

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.56 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 3,413 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

China CITIC Bank Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

China CITIC Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China CITIC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China CITIC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.