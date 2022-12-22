CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Shares Down 1.5%

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $4.96. 2,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 3,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.
CITIC Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02.
CITIC Company Profile
CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, manufacturing, engineering contracting, advances materials, consumption, and urbanization businesses in China. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.
