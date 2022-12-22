Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 1.4% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 18.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 30.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 28.6% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on C. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $44.45 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

