CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.19

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 282748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOC. Bloom Burton upgraded CloudMD Software & Services from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of CloudMD Software & Services from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

CloudMD Software & Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of C$54.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.31.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

