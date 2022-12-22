Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Gap Down to $32.69

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.69, but opened at $31.64. Cohu shares last traded at $31.55, with a volume of 5 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COHU has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup raised Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Cohu to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Transactions at Cohu

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $206.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.50 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $25,646.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,868.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cohu news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,121. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $25,646.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,868.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,336 shares of company stock worth $781,543. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohu

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,391,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,789,000 after acquiring an additional 50,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cohu by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,684,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,049,000 after purchasing an additional 21,908 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cohu by 15.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,801,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,743,000 after purchasing an additional 382,863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cohu by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,716,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,036,000 after buying an additional 171,389 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,057,000 after buying an additional 465,777 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cohu

(Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.