Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.80

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.80 and last traded at $33.86, with a volume of 57450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.15.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.66 and its 200-day moving average is $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $80,701.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,972.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $80,701.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,972.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 8,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $399,857.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,505,636.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 81,430 shares of company stock worth $4,555,799 and sold 259,316 shares worth $11,698,515. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $326,251,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $312,366,000 after buying an additional 1,701,828 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 304.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $199,985,000 after buying an additional 3,201,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Operations LP raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $174,237,000 after buying an additional 1,160,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

