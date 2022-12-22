Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 63,205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 32,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 32,235 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $78.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.