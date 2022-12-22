Community Trust & Investment Co. Boosts Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812,937 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned 0.20% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $11,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth about $77,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,335 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,343 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,065,858 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 111,262 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $169,327.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,933.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 2,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $42,693.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,524.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $169,327.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,933.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,979 shares of company stock worth $712,791 over the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

LEVI stock opened at $15.32 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $25.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Further Reading

