Community Trust & Investment Co. Buys 923 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 40.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 72.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 46.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amphenol Trading Up 0.7 %

APH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.40.

NYSE APH opened at $76.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.92. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 28.19%.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.