Community Trust & Investment Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,193 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Valero Energy by 81.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 164.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 767.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

VLO opened at $122.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.13.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

