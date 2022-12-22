Community Trust & Investment Co. Decreases Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $9,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 638.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.13.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $204.55 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.07.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

