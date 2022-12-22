Community Trust & Investment Co. Decreases Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,907 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up 1.5% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $15,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNG stock opened at $157.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.15.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

