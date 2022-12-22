Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of CSX by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in CSX by 4.0% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in CSX by 18.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in CSX by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 26,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in CSX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 101,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.46. The stock has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Vertical Research upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.28.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

