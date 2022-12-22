Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $2.53 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,350 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $114.59 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $128.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.89 and its 200-day moving average is $128.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

