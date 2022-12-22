Community Trust & Investment Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,753 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Target by 26.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 6,122 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT opened at $142.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.49. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.64.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

