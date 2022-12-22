Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 2,240 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 53,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 50.3% in the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 9.3% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $66.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.26. The stock has a market cap of $91.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.94.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

